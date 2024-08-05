What is TikTok’s “I didn’t make the Olympics” trend? Athletic fails go viral

TikTokers are mocking their athletic abilities by sharing their failed sports skills in the “I didn’t make the Olympics” trend.

The Olympics is home to the world’s most renowned athletes who train their entire lives for their moment to win gold for their country.

While some individuals have natural athletic abilities like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, others have to work a little harder at becoming experts in athletics.

In TikTok’s “I didn’t make the Olympics” trend, athletes who didn’t go far in sports show exactly why they didn’t succeed in activities like gymnastics, diving, and track.

TikToker Sarah Gray went viral for her post where she competed in youth gymnastics. During this, she tried her hardest to land a backflip on the balance beam. Though she didn’t fall, Sarah flailed her arms multiple times to catch her balance.

“Hoping 2028 is my year,” she captioned her video, which gained over 43M views. She also wrote how she was “sad to report I wasn’t selected for the 2024 Olympics team.”

User Sweet Potatoes noted that “maybe” they had a chance at the next Olympics after she shared a video of herself smacking her head on the diving board.

“Unfortunately did not qualify for the 2024 Olympic diving team this year,” she added.

TikToker Teva McCrary also went viral for her comical sports video where she competed in track and field.

During this, she fell after colliding with the hurdles while attempting to leap over them. “Unfortunately I was not selected for the 2024 Olympic track team,” she wrote.

While the Olympic sports have influenced TikTok’s “I didn’t make the Olympics” trend, it’s not the only thing regarding the 2024 games to blow up on the platform.

The cafeteria in the Olympic Village has also gone viral, as many athletes took to TikTok to share how delicious the chocolate chip muffins are.

