What is TikTok’s ’emergency contact’ trend?

TikTok’s emergency contact trend proves that sometimes, the weakest link is the most dependable.

While you can’t judge a book by its cover, TikTok’s ‘emergency contact’ trend exemplifies why choosing the right person to help in an emergency is imperative.

Whether it’s a new job pre-cautiously asking who to speak with when necessary or a crisis that has just occurred, having a dependable person to call is crucial.

Usually, someone’s emergency contact is responsible, easy to reach, and knows the ins and outs of any medical information that would be needed to protect their health.

In most instances, a parent or guardian is always the first choice. However, as one grows older, they may change it to their spouse.

In TikTok’s emergency contact trend, users expose their emergency contact by sharing a clip of them embarrassing themselves, making viewers wonder, ‘Why them?’”

The trend originated in January 2025 by ‘paiz2610.’ The clip showed her partner rolling around with an oversized aerobic ball. “Realizing I changed my emergency contact from my mom to this man,” the TikToker wrote.

TikTok: paiz2610

After their video went viral, amassing 29M views, other TikTokers started to create their own renditions.

TikToker ‘sullivang_’ also gained viral status for sharing her comical take on the trend. During her video, her husband stuck his head in the snow and pushed it further into the embankment.

The clip boasted over 68M views, with one viewer cheekily saying they could understand if her partner wasn’t able to answer the phone in case of an emergency.

TikTok user ‘gracelawso’ showed a compilation of why she was baffled by her own decision to change her emergency contact to her husband.

During her viral video, her partner could be seen nearly burning down the kitchen, wearing a towel for pants, and being kicked around by farm animals.

TikTok’s emergency contact trend isn’t the only popular movement on the platform, either. Users can also enjoy the ‘brain rot words list’ and ‘I met my younger self for coffee’ trends.

