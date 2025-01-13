What is TikTok’s ‘DTMF’ trend? Bad Bunny gets emotional over viral videos

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was in tears as he shared his response to his song ‘DTMF’ being turned into a viral TikTok trend.

Bad Bunny released his album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ on January 5. The 17-song collection pays a nostalgic homage to his home, Puerto Rico, with the title translating to ‘I Should Have Taken More Photos.’

One of the tracks, ‘DTMF,’ which is an acronym for the album’s Spanish title, gained so much attention that the song was turned into a TikTok trend.

The song’s chorus translates to: “I should’ve taken more pictures when I had you. I should’ve given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could. Ayy, I hope my people never move away. And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out.”

Since the album’s release, TikTokers have used the song to help convey a nostalgia of their own by posting old, memorable photos of them with their loved ones.

After going viral, Bad Bunny responded by posting a TikTok of himself crying, grateful for the reception that ‘DTMF’ has received. His post garnered over 100M views. Many fans commented on his emotional reaction by saying they, too, can’t listen to the hit-song without crying.

“We’re fully sobbing with you,” wrote one.

“I literally don’t even speak Spanish fully and I have this song memorized. It resonated so much,” added another.

TikTok’s ‘DTMF’ trend goes viral

Those who posted their own ‘DTMF’ videos often dedicated their posts to their community, family, and friends. Some even used the song to commemorate the New Year by posting clips from the years past.

Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara went viral when he shared a video using the ‘DTMF’ audio. In his post, which gained over 11M views, he gave a glimpse into his love life and time on the red carpet.

“Thank you my people for making my 2024 a great year,” he captioned the video.

TikToker ‘barbara.zuniga12’ also shared a ‘DTMF’ video, dedicating it to her former best friend. During the clip, she reminisced over sharing some of their most cherished moments together.

“My 24/7 and I broke up,” the TikToker wrote. Her viral post then prompted a response from her friend, “I love you and miss you every day.”

While Bad Bunny’s ‘DTMF’ trend has gained popularity on TikTok, it’s not the only fad to have current traction on the platform. TikTokers are also going viral for their ‘somewhere on Google Maps’ videos, where they share pictures of their childhood that have been captured from Google Maps.