What is TikTok’s ‘can you watch my boss’ trend? Awkward moments go viral

Colleagues are taking part in TikTok’s ‘can you watch my boss’ trend, and some of the results have viewers laughing hysterically.

TikTok’s ‘can you watch my boss’ trend took off on the platform in June. While the trend led to fairly awkward moments between colleagues, it also provided a space for co-workers to interact in a silly way.

To do the viral fad, TikTokers leave their phones in front of their bosses at work. While it’s recording, the users asks viewers if they ‘can watch my boss’ for a second.

That’s when the TikToker walks away for a brief moment, leaving their bosses to fend for themselves and come up with a way to pass the time.

In a post shared by Mercedes-AMG F1, the boss could be seen smirking as the awkward silence commenced. When his colleague returned, he asked them, “Are you out of your mind?”

Netizens joked that the boss was keeping an eye on viewers instead of the other way around, as the boss steadily held eye contact with the camera.

In another post shared by ky_jo94, her boss began trolling her. “She’s crazy, she’s batsh*t crazy.”

She continued, “Nobody needs to watch me, I’m not doing anything but my job.” She then called her colleague out for turning her hair gray with all of her “shenanigans.”

TikToker Neiley Harris also did the ‘can you watch my boss’ trend. In this hysterical clip, her boss slammed her for being late to work ‘because of her son.’

He then dug deeper into his jokes about his colleague and said she had “poor time management” and “poor thoughtfulness.”

The ‘can you watch my boss’ TikTok trend mirrors the ‘can you watch my boyfriend’ trend that went viral in April.

Popular videos consisted of girl’s boyfriends awkwardly passing time by looking around until their girlfriends came back. Others, though, took the camera time and shared stories or random facts about life.

