What is TikTok’s “are you mad at me” trend? Users mourn death of loved ones

The “are you mad at me” TikTok trend might consist of some of the saddest videos and stories on the platform, but it allows users to bond over their grief and similar experiences.

One of the greater parts of mourning is being able to go online and be surrounded by support from others who have gone through something similar.

Fortunately, TikTok’s “are you mad at me” trend brings individuals together who have suffered the loss of a loved one, whether a family member, a spouse, or a pet.

Though the trend is guttingly sad, as it tells the stories of people who have died, it also allows people to heal from their grief.

TikTokers who have done the “are you mad at me” trend used photos or videos of their loved ones who have died.

Then, they ask the question “are you mad at me?” and follow it by explaining how their loved one died. In some instances, posters quote their loved ones apologizing for how they died instead of asking “are you mad at me” on their behalf.

In each video, TikTokers used the song, “You’re Gonna Go Far” by Noah Kahan. The lyrics that play are: “So, pack up your car, put a hand on your heart. Say whatever you feel, be wherever you are. We ain’t angry at you, love. You’re the greatest thing we’ve lost.”

For her “are you mad at me” post, TikToker Leanne shared the story of her family member who died of a brain aneurysm. Her video showed a young gentleman before his untimely death.

In her description of what happened, she spoke as if she were him, writing, “Are you angry with me for not going to the doctor about my headaches?”

“No darling, none of us knew how serious it was,” Leanne wrote.

TikToker Maddie also shared her “are you mad at me” story. In her video, she featured her dog who died after they were run over by a crop sprayer.

“I’m sorry I shouldn’t have taken a nap in front of the sprayer,” the poster wrote.

“We ain’t angry at you love, you’re the greatest thing we’ve lost,” she added.

Other TikTok trends where users can bond over their similarities and experiences are the “deeper level” and “match my freak” trends where TikTokers share insight into who they are in hopes of finding others who share the same feelings.