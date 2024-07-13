The 7-second coffee trick recipe is going viral on TikTok, leaving many users curious about this supposed weight loss hack.

TikTok‘s ‘7-second coffee trick’ is the latest weight loss trend sweeping the app in July 2024. Promoted as a quick and easy way to burn fat faster, this trend involves adding certain ingredients to your coffee.

However, the viral nature of this trend and its lack of clarity and scientific backing have left many viewers scratching their heads.

The 7-second coffee trick leaves TikTok confused

One of the most puzzling aspects of this trend is the “seven seconds” part. The videos do not explain what this timeframe refers to, leaving viewers confused. Is it the time it takes to make the coffee, the time you should wait before drinking it, or something else entirely?

The recipe itself is shrouded in mystery. While many TikTokers claim that this unique coffee mix has helped them shed pounds, they don’t share the exact ingredients.

The videos often show users mixing unidentified powders into their coffee grounds, but they don’t specify what these substances are. This has led to numerous comments from frustrated viewers asking for the actual recipe.

What is the 7-second coffee trick recipe on TikTok?

Some users have speculated that the mix includes common spices like cinnamon and turmeric. TikToker pinkynel tried a blend of a half teaspoon of turmeric, a half teaspoon of ginger, a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper, and a pinch of cinnamon.

However, her reaction was far from positive, as she was visibly disgusted by the drink and said she preferred to exercise more instead.

The lack of transparency and the vague claims about the ‘7-second coffee trick’ suggest it’s a scam rather than a legitimate weight loss hack.

While spices cinnamon and turmeric have some health benefits, such as anti-inflammatory properties, there is no substantial proof they can significantly aid in weight loss when added to coffee.

