What is the “you’re not my mom” TikTok trend?

The “you’re not my mom” trend is sweeping TikTok, highlighting an interesting relationship dynamic. But it’s sparking mixed reactions on the app.

TikTok‘s “you’re not my mom” trend is going viral on the app, with women creating slideshows or videos with their significant others to showcase their interesting relationship dynamic.

The fad has sparked a mix of humor and controversy, with some finding it relatable and funny, while others have criticized it as a harmful dynamic that can ruin relationships.

“You’re not my mom” TikTok trend explained

In this trend, women are using TikTok slideshows to highlight how they end up mothering their boyfriends, fiancés, or husbands. The first slide typically features a photo of the woman with her partner, accompanied by the quote, “You’re not my mom.”

This phrase represents the man’s response to being told what to do, implying that he resists being controlled or managed. However, the next slides reveal a different story. They show quotes from the men that expose their reliance on their partners for tasks and decisions, contradicting their initial claim.

Women participating in this trend are highlighting a variety of scenarios where their partners treat them like mothers.

For instance, in one video, a TikToker exposed her partner for constantly asking her what to wear, what they’re going to eat, to look after him when he’s sick, and more.

Reactions to this craze have been mixed, with some users finding it hilarious and relatable. However, many women have shared that this dynamic has led to their relationships falling apart, as it unfairly burdens them with managing their partners’ lives.

Some people have even made videos condemning the viral trend. In one clip with over 434,000 views, content creator itssuzannelambertabeling said: “This sh*t is so bleak… the fact that you think it’s cute that you have a mother-son relationship significant other… it’s so gross.”

TikToker bpfish5 also made a video about it, saying: “I know it’s just a silly fun little joke right, but it won’t be in 10 years. You’ll look back and go ‘Wow, this is so frustrating.’ Let’s not glorify it.” His video racked up over 1.1 million views, with most commenters agreeing with him.

This is just the latest TikTok trend to pop off on the app, after the hilarious ‘just give me my money’ prank took over people’s For You Pages.