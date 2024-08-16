What is the “Who the f*ck did I take to Mexico” series? TikToker’s breakup story goes viral

TikToker Liv Stabile has gone viral on the app after sharing a 10-part story of her breakup with her now ex-girlfriend Sedona Prince.

In February 2024, a woman named Reesa Teesa went mega-viral after posting a 50-part story about her ex-husband and how she found out he was a “pathological liar”. Each episode got millions of views as people were eager to hear what Teesa had to say.

Taking inspiration from Teesa, TikToker Liv Stabile has gone viral with her own 10-part breakup story as she shocked fans by revealing how her relationship with her now ex-girlfriend Sedona Prince, also a TikToker and NCAA basketball player, came to an end while in Mexico.

Article continues after ad

Despite lawsuit threats from Sedona, Liv created the 10-part “Who the fuck did I take to Mexico” series, which gained a total of over 28.6 million views.

“Who the f*ck did I take to Mexico” story explained

Liv starts the story by telling viewers what had happened the morning they were traveling to Mexico. She describes feeling scared from the beginning because Sedona tended to be “angry” in the morning.

Article continues after ad

The feeling didn’t get any better when Liv accidentally spilled beer on Sedona’s leg during the flight who ended up punishing her by sitting on the opposite end of the aisle for the rest of the flight.

Article continues after ad

Things only got worse when they’d landed, as Sedona allegedly insisted they’d rent ATVs in the middle of the night to travel through the dark jungle.

“We left our phones behind to be more present in the moment,” Liv revealed.

Liv then claimed that Sedona pushed her off the vehicle and rode off when she suggested they return in the morning. She claimed Sedona eventually returned after Liv spent some panicked time in the dark jungle, but crashed the ATV and blamed it on Liv.

Article continues after ad

Some locals quickly came to the rescue and helped Liv and Sedona tow the ATV back to their hotel. However, Liv said that Sedona had been “recklessly swerving” causing her to fly off the ATV and injure herself. They ended up both walking back after Sedona allegedly yelled at the locals to leave.

Article continues after ad

Liv said she tried to smooth things over the next day but Sedona rejected her and told her they were broken up. She became angrier when a medical team treated Liv’s injuries first because they were more severe, and later began to flirt with five other women in front of her during a tattoo appointment.

Article continues after ad

Later on, Liv said she caught Sedona topless with one of the women later that night. “I felt like I was just going along for the ride to make sure that she wasn’t cheating on me,” Liv admitted. “Like, that’s literally what I was there for.”

The aftermath of the breakup

The next day, Sedona called her mom, which Liv felt signaled the end of their trip. “Because when moms get involved, the game is done.”

According to Stabile, Prince told her mom about the trip, “Oh, it was terrible. Olivia completely ruined it.” Stabile then said she confronted Prince directly. “I hop in and say, ‘Why don’t you tell her that you tried to f*ck other girls right in front of me?’”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The story ended with Liv booking herself an early flight home while Sedona deleted all their photos together from her social media accounts.

Sedona allegedly texted her: “Have an amazing life Olivia truly I hope you find your soulmate…if you do not want anymore troubles then do not go to social media. if you do want to post about our break up, I will sue you and your family my baby until you can no longer put food on y’all’s table, and you know that’s the truth.”

Article continues after ad

Sedona response to ex-girlfriend on Instagram

On August 15, Sedona took to her Instagram Story to respond to Liv’s TikTok series.

Sedona Prince/Instagram Sedona replied to Liv’s TikTok series on her Instagram.

“I am deeply saddened, disappointed, and heartbroken in what has transpired in the past couple of days,” Prince wrote. “The amount of hate, bullying and death threats that my family, friends, and I have been receiving is dangerous, irresponsible and disturbing.”

“There is so much judgment and scrutinization by many from afar, with opinions and verbal attacks on stories with false narratives and inaccurate information that do not give honesty and with transparency.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prince also announced that she will be taking some time off from social media. “This will be the only time I will comment on this situation,” Prince wrote. “I will let my legal counsel take it from here.”

This comes after TikToker Tylerhateslife was announced to have died after a motorcycle accident.