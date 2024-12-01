What is the viral ‘Superman’ dance trend on TikTok?

The newest dance craze sweeping TikTok is the ‘Superman’ dance trend, which is taking over users’ For You Pages.

TikTok’s latest dance craze, the ‘Superman’ trend, has users teaming up for a fun, dynamic routine inspired by a classic superhero pose. It has taken the app by storm, with groups of people joining forces to pull off the collaborative dance.

The routine involves at least three participants performing little dances in sync before two of them link arms to form a sturdy base. The third person then leaps into their grasp, striking the iconic ‘Superman’ pose – one arm extended forward with a closed fist aimed at the camera.

Article continues after ad

The group then rotate roles so everyone has a chance to be in the spotlight and perform the Superman pose, creating the illusion of flying.

The background audio for this trend is a snippet from Silento’s hit song Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), featuring the lyrics, “Now watch me you (Soulja) / Now watch Superman (okay).” The catchy beat and direct reference to the superhero make it the perfect sound to accompany the routine.

Article continues after ad

Videos of the trend are garnering thousands of likes and views, as viewers love the satisfying and entertaining choreography. However, not all attempts go smoothly.

Article continues after ad

Many TikTokers have shared their hilarious dance fails and even minor injuries, as the Superman pose can lead to chaos when the two supporting people don’t catch the “flying” person properly.

Some posts have even triggered TikTok’s warning, “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.” But these fails have only added to the trend’s popularity.

While the origin of the trend is unclear, it continues to take over the platform, with viral videos showing the choreography either flawlessly executed or hilariously botched.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about what dances are popular on TikTok at the moment, check out our list of the top 20 best TikTok dances.