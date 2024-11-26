What is the viral ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ trend on TikTok?

The viral ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ trend on TikTok sees users opening up about their journeys with self-discovery.

TikTok‘s ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ trend, inspired by the 2024 film of the same name, has taken the platform by storm, inviting queer users to reflect on their own experiences of self-discovery and authenticity.

The trend uses the metaphor of “the TV glow” from the movie, representing a missed opportunity to embrace one’s true self due to fear or societal expectations. In the film, the protagonist Owen struggles with his identity, particularly his desire to come out as transgender.

Despite his friend Maddy encouraging him to be true to himself, Owen chooses to suppress his feelings, leading to a life of regret and unhappiness. The glowing TV symbolizes his yearning to live authentically while turning it off signifies his refusal to act on that desire.

‘I Saw the TV Glow’ trend takes over TikTok

TikTok users have embraced this metaphor to share their own stories of facing internal conflicts and societal pressures. The trend began gaining traction on the app in November 2024.

One of the earliest viral posts came from TikToker rekiloverr_r on November 13, with the caption, “when the TV is glowing but I’ve been trying to dim the light my whole life,” directly referencing the movie’s poignant message. The video amassed over 1.5 million views, sparking a wave of similar content.

On November 15, TikToker wrottingbats shared a more uplifting take, posting about how “letting the TV glow” was the best decision they ever made, earning over 900,000 views.

Another standout video came on November 16 from TikToker emitaa.o, who wrote, “I saw the TV glow so unplugged it, did my makeup, and grew out my hair, but sometimes from far away I see the faint light of the TV flickering.” This post garnered a staggering 4.6 million views.

The ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ trend has sparked a wide array of responses on the app, from heartbreaking confessions to empowering declarations of self-acceptance. It continues to gain traction, with more people joining in as it spreads across For You Pages.

This is just the latest movie-inspired trend to take off on TikTok, following October’s viral craze featuring the Ghostface character from Scream.