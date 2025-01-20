What is the viral ‘hyperpigmentation’ trend on TikTok?

TikTokers are going viral recreating the ‘hyperpigmentation’ meme, amassing millions of likes and views on their videos.

A little girl’s drawing, now famously known as the “hyperpigmentation meme,” has taken the internet by storm, evolving from a wholesome family moment into a viral trend on TikTok.

The popular meme originated from a 2019 video that showed a hilariously crude portrait of a mother, drawn by her young daughter. The character featured a big dot on its cheek, prompting the mom to ask, “Is that hyperpigmentation?” – a line that has since become iconic.

Origins of the ‘hyperpigmentation’ meme

The original video was filmed by Sonia Tiebi in 2019. While it’s unclear where she first posted the clip, she granted its rights to the popular YouTube channel ViralHog, which shared it with its vast audience. A month later, Tiebi shared the video on her personal Twitter account, where it began gaining traction.

The video captures Tiebi’s daughter showing off a portrait she had drawn of her mother, featuring a side profile and a large dot on the cheek. The mom, amused by the artistic interpretation, asks her daughter, “Is that hyperpigmentation?” as the dad struggles to hold in his laughter.

Hyperpigmentation refers to darker patches of skin caused by factors like sun exposure or conditions like melasma. The exchange between the family, coupled with the daughter’s earnest effort, struck a chord with viewers.

‘Hyperpigmentation’ trend explained

Over the years, reposts of the video on platforms like TikTok and Instagram have introduced it to a new audience. The wholesome and relatable content resonated with parents and children, capturing the universal experience of kids’ messy yet endearing bursts of creativity.

The drawing itself plays a key role in the meme’s success. Its simplicity and quirky appearance have made it a favorite in exploitable meme formats.

People have inserted the drawing into various humorous contexts, created Halloween costumes inspired by the portrait, and added captions to reimagine the original video in different scenarios.



Thousands of videos referencing the ‘hyperpigmentation’ meme have been shared on TikTok, and the trend continues to thrive in January 2025, with clips amassing millions of likes and views.

It’s just one of several viral sensations currently dominating TikTok, alongside the popular ‘My Shayla’ trend and the ‘Goodbye to my Chinese spy’ meme.