What is the viral ‘bathroom mirror’ trend on TikTok?

TikTokers are going viral doing the bizarre ‘bathroom mirror’ trend, and it’s taking over people’s For You Pages.

TikTok‘s latest viral sensation, unofficially dubbed the ‘bathroom mirror’ trend, has users showing off their creativity and flexibility in short, eye-catching videos.

Set to the song ‘Thug n 30’ by Young Thug – specifically the lyrics, “Come and achieve with me / Yeah, come bleed with me” – these videos are just 5-6 seconds long but pack a lot of impact.

‘Bathroom mirror’ TikTok trend explained

In this trend, participants film themselves striking bizarre, impressive, or downright awkward poses in front of their bathroom mirrors.

These poses often involve the unconventional use of bathroom fixtures, with examples including holding the sink with one arm while lifting both legs into the air, squatting on top of the sink, and climbing the bathroom door and gripping it with both legs.

Others take it up a notch with more daring stunts, like resting against a door while propping both legs on the sink and dangling from the top of the door with crossed legs to appear as though floating.

Some participants have even brought their pets into the mix, with dogs and cats adorably attempting their own variations of the trend.

Viewers are loving the challenge, with many comparing the creators to Spider-Man for their gravity-defying stunts, and marveling at the sheer creativity and athletic skill shown.

However, not all feedback has been positive, as plenty of videos have triggered TikTok’s safety warning: “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

Despite the potential risks, the trend has proven wildly popular. Over 80,000 people have participated, with individual videos garnering millions of likes and views. The trend has also sparked countless memes and discussions in comment sections.

The origins of this fad and how it gained traction remain unclear, but it has steadily gained momentum throughout January 2025, continuing to dominate people’s For You Pages.

This is just one of the latest trends going viral on TikTok, alongside the popular ‘My Shayla’ trend and the ‘hyperpigmentation’ meme.

