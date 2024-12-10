What is the ‘Sofia Dance’ on TikTok? Sofia Richie accidentally sparks viral trend

A viral video of Sofia Richie effortlessly dancing has inspired a TikTok trend called the “Sofia Dance,” garnering millions of views.

On November 28, TikToker Jake Shane posted a 14-second clip featuring himself and Sofia Richie vibing to Lola Young’s song ‘Messy.’ The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 19 million views and 1.5 million likes.

In the clip, Sofia swayed backward in a simple yet rhythmic step, vibing with the music in a way that fans found mesmerizing. Her natural, laid-back style struck a chord with many viewers, setting off a wave of recreations across the platform.

‘Sofia Dance’ goes viral on TikTok

Dubbed the “Sofia Dance,” this combination of a backward two-step and lip-syncing has become a viral trend, with countless recreations amassing millions of views.

The simplicity of the move has become a big part of the trend’s charm. Unlike many TikTok dances that involve complicated choreography, the Sofia Dance is easygoing and laid-back, making it something anyone can try.

However, the simplicity has sparked mixed reactions. While many appreciate the effortless dance, others are baffled by the viral trend, with one user questioning: “Since when is this a Sofia Richie dance?”

“Is the dance in the room with us?” another said. “Wdym ‘Sophia Richie dance’ and you are one step forward one step backing,” a third added.

TikToker meemshou weighed in by posting a video of herself recreating the dance, adding a text overlay: “Love that people are making Sofia Richie dance into a trend when it’s literally just called having rhythm.” Her clip amassed over 11.3 million views, with many commenters agreeing.

Despite the mixed reactions, the Sofia Dance has been taking over users’ For You Pages throughout December.

Fans love the lighthearted vibe of the trend, while others have enjoyed poking fun at its minimalism. Either way, the model’s accidental dance craze has captured TikTok’s attention, adding another viral moment to the platform’s iconic dance trends.

If you want to learn more about what dances are popular on TikTok at the moment, check out our list of the top 20 best TikTok dances.