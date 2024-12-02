What is the ‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ TikTok trend? Viral song inspires memes

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you might have encountered viral videos featuring the ‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ song.

‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ (Сигма Бой) is a Russian song by artists Betsy and Masha Yankovskaya that has taken TikTok by storm. Released on October 3, 2024, the track blends pop and electronic beats while repeatedly referencing the internet slang term “sigma male.”

The sigma male archetype is all about being a lone wolf, who values independence, self-reliance, and doesn’t follow the usual societal norms. This vibe, paired with the song’s catchy rhythm, has made it a perfect fit for memes and fan edits.

The song’s music video amassed over 11 million views and 100,000 likes within its first month of release. But the real explosion in popularity came in late November, when TikTok users began using ‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ in their videos, creating a wave of viral content.

‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ goes viral on TikTok

TikTokers quickly latched onto the song’s fun and energetic vibe, using snippets to create what is often referred to as “brain rot content” – videos that are absurd, fast-paced, and purely entertaining.

One of the earliest viral videos was posted on November 21, by user sigmaboyth, who played the song through a speaker on a train. The video racked up over 36.7 million views and 3.2 million likes.

The track also became popular in gaming and meme culture. On the same day, TikTok user dahoodapollo uploaded a sped-up version of the song paired with Roblox dance emotes, gaining 6 million views.

From there, ‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ became a staple in fan edits, featuring everything from Fortnite characters to K-Pop idols and TV show montages.

These videos often rack up millions of views and thousands of likes, further propelling the catchy song’s reach on TikTok.

The track’s appeal lies in its humor and versatility, as well as its nod to the sigma male meme, which resonates with internet subcultures.

Whether in gaming edits, parody content, or aesthetic montages, ‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ has become a viral anthem that embodies TikTok’s chaotic, creative energy.

This is just one of the latest sounds to inspire memes on TikTok, joining the ranks of the hilarious “Ningning is the maknae” trend, which has sparked a wave of parodies and fan edits.