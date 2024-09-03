What is the ‘Primrose Everdeen’ dance on TikTok? Hunger Games trend explained

A new TikTok trend is turning heads and summoning all Hunger Games fans to come together and do the ‘Primrose Everdeen’ dance.

TikTok is notoriously the birthplace of many viral trends, especially when they incorporate some funky tunes and dance moves.

Influencers have arisen by getting their groove on (Charli D’Amelio, we’re looking at you), and trends such as the ‘Hide Away’ and ‘We Made You’ Trisha Paytas dance have taken the social media platform by storm.

Now, a new dance has united Hunger Games fans with a dubstep remix of the first film’s iconic reaping. Here is what the ‘Primrose Everdeen’ trend is and how you can take part.

The ‘Primrose Everdeen’ dance explained

The trend started after a clip went viral showcasing a 2015 Puerto Rican high school’s dance competition, the Juventud Vibra.

In the clip, students dressed as characters from the Hunger Games dramatically performed the reaping with sound bites from the film featuring Effie Trinket and Katniss Everdeen, a dubstep backing track, and some fantastic choreography.

With the original video gaining over 1.3 million likes and 8.8 million views, it didn’t take long for the sound to go viral as TikTok users dressed extravagantly and filmed their takes on the dance.

At the time of writing, there are nearly 8,000 videos under the sound, with most participants choosing colorful attire or cosplay as the characters.

The dance itself varies, with TikTokers either mimicking the moves from the original clip or putting their own spin on things. One thing is for sure, The Hunger Games fandom is very much alive and ready to jump back into the thrilling universe.

In November 2023, the prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes brought about a new wave of interest in the franchise, so it’s no surprise that TikTok has caught on the hype.