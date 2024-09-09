What is the pose 28 TikTok trend? Users imitate Roblox characters

One of TikTok’s latest trends involves users striking a pose that some people are sick of seeing while playing their Roblox game. Many TikTokers have gone viral for taking part in the fad, nonetheless.

The “pose 28” TikTok trend not only sees users flex their fashionable outfits, it also imitates characters in the Roblox game called ‘Dress to Impress.’

During the online simulation, players can dress their characters up however they please and even compete in themed contests.

Article continues after ad

Though the Roblox game was introduced in October 2023, the trend started to circulate on the internet in February 2024. Now, many TikTokers are going viral for striking the viral Pose 28, which sees them cross their arms behind their waists and lean back with their legs shoulder-width apart.

During the Roblox Developers Conference this September, TikToker Lana Rae, also known as ‘Roblox Girl,’ went viral for asking the CEO of Roblox, David Baszucki, to strike his best Pose 28 – and he delivered, according to viewers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Lol, our Dad did Pose 28,” a fan commented on Lana’s TikTok. “That’s iconic!” exclaimed another.

TikTok user Hannah Sophia also posted a viral rendition of the trend. During her video, she and her friend stood confidently in their fashionable outfits and slayed their pose one at a time. Before the video ended, the two girls giggled as they struck the pose together.

TikToker Mari also went viral for sharing her take on the trend. During this, she struck cute poses that everyday people typically use before mocking the awkward trend. “Trying to find the right pose for Dress to Impress and accidentally press Pose 28,” she said. “That pose is ugly, get it out already,” she added.

Article continues after ad

“For real,” commented a viewer. “It’s so funny,” added another.

In another popular TikTok trend, ‘This is Espresso,’ users created a meme out of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s comical Chicken Shop Date with artist Sabrina Carpenter. The ‘Symphony Dolphin’ trend has also gone viral where users create memes alongside a photo of a dolphin leaping out of the ocean.