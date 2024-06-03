What is the Planet of the Apes ‘Oh no’ monkey meme on TikTok?

The ‘Oh No Monkey’ meme, featuring Bad Ape’s anxious line from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes is going viral on TikTok, with users creating hilarious videos with the sound.

Short-form video app TikTok is a breeding ground for funny memes and jokes, with users often reviving film clips in wildly creative and relatable ways.

A popular example of this phenomenon is the resurgence of a specific scene from the 2017 movie, War for the Planet of the Apes, which has now morphed into the viral ‘Oh No Monkey’ meme on TikTok.

What is the ‘Oh No Monkey’ meme on TikTok?

The ‘Oh No Monkey’ meme involves the character Bad Ape from War for the Planet of the Apes saying, “Oh no!” repeatedly during a scene.

The clip’s inherent humor and relatability have sparked a viral trend, which sees users adapt it to various everyday scenarios that merit a humorous display of worry or disappointment.

Since May 2024, many TikTokers have used this clip and overlayed it onto different backgrounds to express a comedic reaction to real or imagined negative situations.

For example, content creator whyattttt added the Bad Ape scene to a living room background, and captioned their video: “When work calls on your relaxing day off.” This post resonated with many, garnering over 946,000 views and 67,000 likes.

In viktoforuk’s video, the clip is placed in a bedroom background, with a more specific caption: “When you thought your shift started at 9am but you get a call from your boss at 7 asking where you are.”

TikTok user bushesareprettycool put Bad Ape on a hospital bed, with the text overlay reading: “POV the doctor said it was just a bump, but Batman pulls up with a PS5.” The post amassed over 4.5 million views and 686,000 likes.

People are absolutely loving this trend, with many videos being uploaded on a daily basis as the meme takes over For You Pages across the app.

This is just the latest fad to pop off on TikTok, after the “fully conscious baby” meme, which had users creating hilarious edits of the infant.