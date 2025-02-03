What is the ‘of course we’ll have a look’ TikTok trend? Sound explained

TikTokers have been using the ‘of course we’ll have a look’ sound over the last few days for a viral trend, but where does it come from? Here’s what you need to know.

Over the last few years, TikTok has gone wild for thousands of different trends. These have included dance moves, filling up bowls with candy while telling horror stories, and pretty much everything else you can imagine.

Some of these trends are reliant on different viral sounds, though. There’s not all pieces of music, some have a joke or a line from a television show being used.

Article continues after ad

The origin of these sounds can, at times, be a little confusing, especially when the trend spreads like crazy and starts spawning different trends as off-shoots. That’s been the case with the ‘we’ll have a look, of course we’ll have a look’ sound over the last week or so.

Article continues after ad

Where is the ‘we’ll have a look’ TikTok sound from?

If you’ve been on TikTok in the last week, you will have definitely come across videos that include the ‘of course we’ll have a look sound’ as people glance at something they typically can’t afford.

Article continues after ad

The sound itself is a piece of commentary from a Champions League game between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Former Real Madrid player Steve McManaman is the one who says “We’ll have a look, of course, we’ll have a look” as the referees use video assistance to check a late goal.

The trend has caught on, especially in the United Kingdom, where thousands of TikToks have been posted with the sound. As noted, the videos typically involve people looking at something they can’t afford or they’re just being a little nosy.

Article continues after ad

Dogs are also being used quite a bit in the videos, with a common theme being them looking out of windows and barking at any passers-by.

Article continues after ad

It isn’t the only sound to really catch on recently. The Rat Dance and it’s funky beat have taken over TikTok in the early part of 2025 too.