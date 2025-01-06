TikTok’s viral ‘never broke a bone’ theory explained

TikTok is buzzing with theories, and one of the latest to go viral is the ‘never broke a bone’ theory, which carries a spiritual meaning.

The “never broke a bone” theory is taking over TikTok, sparking widespread interest and debate. This theory suggests that if you’ve never broken a bone, it holds a spiritual or symbolic meaning.

The most popular claim is that people who have never experienced a fracture are “chosen” to endure heightened mental or spiritual challenges in life, thereby being spared the added physical hardship of broken bones.

‘Never broke a bone’ theory origins

While the exact origins of the viral ‘never broke a bone’ theory are unclear, many believe it has biblical roots.

Psalms 34:19-20 states, “The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all; he protects all his bones, not one of them will be broken.” This passage has been cited as a potential inspiration for the concept.

The trend gained traction on December 27, when TikToker obviously_makenzie uploaded a video captioned, “I just found out what it means if you never broke a bone and it makes so much sense I can’t stop crying,” which garnered over 19.5 million views in a week.

This post is widely considered the first viral instance of the theory on TikTok, though where the idea originally came from remains murky.

In the following days, the theory gained traction as creators shared their takes. For instance, on December 28, TikToker becomingmemo offered a detailed explanation, amassing over 5 million views. On December 29, ellafaithhh posted another viral clip discussing it, garnering 2.7 million views.

While many TikTokers find the theory intriguing, others mock it. One user commented, “Personally the ‘get a job’ theory is scarier,” while another quipped, “Or maybe I just never broke a bone.”

Despite the skepticism, videos referencing it continue to trend and spread across the app in January 2025, leaving some confused and others fascinated.

This is just the latest theory to gain traction on TikTok, after the ‘grape theory,’ where users ate 12 grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve.