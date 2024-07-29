What is the ‘I’m sipping on Pepsi Fanta’ TikTok trend? 5Star song goes viral

TikTokers are using the song ‘Cmonnn (Hit It One Time)’ by 5Star to make their playful videos for the ‘I’m sipping on Pepsi Fanta’ trend.

Songs and dances are often associated with TikTok trends. There’s the ‘BBL Drizzy’ trend, where users mocked Drake by singing and dancing along to Metro Boomin’s beat, and of course, the top 20 dance trends of 2024, featuring artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

In one of TikTok’s latest musical fads, users use the song ‘Cmonnn (Hit It One Time)’ by 5Star in their videos.

The lyrics of the song are: “Walk in the party, I’m sippin’ on Pepsi. Wait, nah, I’m sippin’ on Fanta. We gettin’ lit, we got fans out Atlanta (out the A). Naw, we got fans out Atlanta. Come on, hit it one time. Ayy, Bree, she callin’ my line.”

Videos usually have more than one person participating in the fun craze where TikTokers present a bottle of Pepsi or Fanta when the soda’s name pops up in the lyrics.

Not only do users dance along to the song, but some also lip-sync the lyrics.

TikToker Paige shared her playful take on the trend and has already garnered over 11M views.

During her video, she and a group of friends danced along to ‘Cmonnn (Hit It One Time).’ During the lyrics, “She callin’ my line,” someone in the clip could be seen using their phone and lip-syncing the lyrics.

TikToker Jack took the trend even further by creating a rave-like atmosphere for him and his friends.

In his viral video, which has over 23M views, he and his friends race around in the video’s frame with the two sodas.

During the lyrics, “We gettin’ lit,” the group of friends flashed the lights on and off. They even used the bottled sodas as a makeshift phone as well.

While many viewers of the viral trend debated why some Fanta’s were a lighter color than others, most applauded the TikTokers for the high energy they put into their videos.

This is one of the more lighthearted dance fads to take over TikTok after the ‘deeper level’ trend went viral where users opened up about some of their darkest secrets and got a little too real.