What is the “I like my suitcase” trend? Barron Trump video goes viral

TikTok’s “I like my suitcase” trend took off in November after a resurfaced clip of Barron Trump went viral.

While Barron Trump, son of US President-elect Donald Trump, is 18 years old, a video of him as a toddler has resurfaced and gone viral.

In the video, a woman was speaking with Barron, asking him about his daily routine. At the time, he was getting ready for lunch but could only focus on one thing — his suitcase.

“I like my suitcase!” he exclaimed to the woman. What’s made this moment go so viral, though, is how Barron pronounced “suitcase” like ‘soot-case.’

TikTokers and celebrities like Paris Hilton have taken interest and recreated the viral clip in their own ways.

TikTokers share “I like my suitcase” videos

Hilton, who is infamous for “sliving,” captioned her viral TikTok: “I like my slivcase.” As she sat on her portable suitcase, she rolled past her giant Christmas tree while lip-syncing Barron’s viral phrase.

TikToker Lex also played her part in the trend. After she picked her luggage up from an airport’s baggage claim, she zipped her entire body into a suitcase, leaving just her head uncovered.

As her friend wheeled her away, Lex nearly fell headfirst while saying, “I like my suitcase!”

“Not us crying our eyes out for these videos. I wish I could post all the BTS. Also, not me falling at the end,” she captioned her viral video.

TikTok user Riley garnered over 25M views from her take on the viral trend. During her video, she posed in front of the Louis Vuitton Hotel located in Paris. Though the hotel is set to open in 2026, its exterior design made it the perfect background for the “I like my suitcase” trend.

Other viral trends that have boasted millions of views on TikTok are the “we listen and we don’t judge” fad and the viral “Superman” dance.

