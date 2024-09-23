What is the Henry Danger meme trend on TikTok? Nickelodeon character goes viral

If you’ve been on TikTok or X recently, you’ve likely seen the viral Henry Danger meme making the rounds.

The Henry Danger meme trend, also known as ‘Henry Danger Side Eye’ or ‘Henry Danger Looking,’ took TikTok by storm in September 2024. It involves clips from the Nickelodeon sitcom ‘Henry Danger’ paired with captions in a format similar to image macros, which feature funny or relatable text overlays.

The meme centers around the protagonist, Henry, played by Jace Norman, who gives a suspicious look at something off-screen in various scenes from the show.

Henry Danger meme origin

The meme trend started on September 6, 2024, by TikTok user justin.0528. They posted a clip from the sitcom where Henry could be seen singing into a microphone while staring directly at the camera in an exaggerated, somewhat unsettling manner.

The original audio was replaced with a sped-up version of a racial slur repeated over and over. The macro text in the post reads: “Pov you’re about to lose an argument online so you pull out plan b.”

This video immediately caught the attention of TikTok users, prompting thousands to use clips from the show and overlay them with relatable captions.

Henry Danger meme takes over social media

Since its debut, the ‘Henry Danger’ meme has rapidly spread across TikTok and other social platforms like X. The trend often involves a compilation of clips from the show where Henry’s skeptical, side-eye expressions are used to express relatable and comedic situations.

For instance, TikTok user trynabefunny4 posted a video with the caption, “When someone says ‘I’ll slap everybody in here,'” accompanied by clips of Henry’s skeptical glances.

Another TikToker, us3r082691, garnered over 2.6 million views for their post where Henry’s suspicious expressions were paired with the text, “When he’s telling me all the crazy stuff his ex did but it sounds like we’d be great friends.”

The meme has continued to go viral throughout September 2024, with users finding the exaggerated side-eye and suspicious expressions from Henry Danger hilariously applicable to everyday situations.

This is just the latest trend to take off on TikTok, joining other popular ones like the Balkan Breakfast food fad, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ challenge, and the ‘Beetlejuice lips’ makeup trend.