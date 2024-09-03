What is the Halo meme on TikTok? DDG & Halle Bailey’s son goes viral

Halle Bailey and DDG’s son, Halo, has become the latest viral meme taking over TikTok thanks to his hilarious reaction after riding on a kiddie train at a shopping mall.

Rapper DDG and The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey welcomed their son Halo in December 2023. Since then, the family has been fairly public about their journey with their firstborn, often taking to social media to share clips of Halo.

After DDG and Halo spent time riding a kiddie train at a shopping mall in summer 2024, the rapper shared their experience with a humorous video online. In the video, Halo had a shocked look on his face, as if he had no idea what was going on.

Fans quickly turned a clip of Halo into a viral meme, prompting many TikTokers to follow suit.

TikToker ‘spideyycomicss’ shared their take on the meme, writing, “When my mom left me in the line to go get something real quick, but I’m up next and I know I can’t afford to pay.”

TikTok user Shannon Fisher also posted their take on Halo’s priceless camera moment. For theirs, they posted the baffled baby with a text overlay, “When she asks ‘do you even love me’ after I just got off a 12-hour shift.”

Though DDG was initially shocked by seeing his son go viral, tweeting, “Who made my son into a meme,” he eventually played into the fun and shared his take on Halo’s video. When a fan posted one they made with the caption, “Me looking at my bank account after a spending spree,” DDG tweeted back, “Lmfao.”

A netizen also commented on X, saying they were sick of seeing DDG’s son go viral. The rapper then posted another photo of Halo from the train ride, writing, “Nobody asked you.”

The rapper and his son also went viral earlier this year in March after DDG posted a photo of himself holding Halo like a basketball. Fans then commented their concern for the baby, saying he was being “dangled” by his dad.