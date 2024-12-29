What is the ‘grape theory’ on TikTok? Viral New Year’s Eve trend explained

The ‘grape theory’ is going viral on TikTok, with users calling it the ultimate New Year’s Eve hack for finding love.

The viral “grape theory” trend is taking over For You Pages, as users share a supposed New Year’s Eve hack to improve their love lives. While it’s being rebranded as a modern dating trick, the tradition behind it is actually centuries old.

The trend began gaining traction after Izzy Dwyer posted a TikTok video showing herself eating 12 grapes at midnight last New Year’s Eve. The video included a montage of her blossoming relationship with her now-boyfriend.

Dwyer credited the ritual with helping her find love, explaining she learned about the #grapetheory trend on TikTok and decided to try it for fun.

Speaking to Metro, she shared that she and a single friend both found relationships after attempting the ritual. “I guess you could say it had a 100% success rate,” Dwyer joked.

While her boyfriend may not be convinced of the grapes’ role in their romance, Dwyer is optimistic and encourages others to try it. “What’s the worst that can happen?” she said.

The ‘grape theory’ is more than a TikTok trend

The “grape theory” isn’t just a TikTok invention. It originates from the Spanish tradition of “uvas de la suerte” or “grapes of luck.” This custom involves eating one grape with each of the 12 chimes of the clock at midnight on December 31.

Each grape symbolizes good fortune for one month of the coming year. The tradition, deeply rooted in Spanish culture, has been celebrated for centuries and has spread to other countries as well.

TikToker Liliana Tuskia also swears by the ritual. In a viral clip with over 16. million views, she shows herself eating 12 grapes under a table at midnight before cutting to her wedding in August 2024.

After four years of being single, she credits the tradition with helping her meet and marry the love of her life.

While skeptics dismiss the trend as mere superstition, many are embracing it as a fun and harmless way to ring in the New Year – and possibly find love. Whether it’s a cultural homage or a quirky experiment, the grape theory continues to dominate TikTok’s For You Pages.

This is just the latest theory to go viral on TikTok, after the ‘October theory,’ which saw users treating it as a symbolic fresh start.