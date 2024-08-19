What is the ‘circle chain’ trend on TikTok?

While browsing TikTok, you might have come across videos of people referencing a ‘circle chain’ as part of a viral trend. Here’s what it’s all about.

The ‘circle chain’ trend has taken over TikTok, with users making videos that reference this mysterious item in darkly humorous ways.

These videos feature captions like “Me looking at the present my homegirl just gifted me (A circle chain with my face on it),” or “How I look at bro after he told me I would look good on a circle chain,” and “When bro asked me why I wanted to go camping in the woods randomly but that circle chain calling his name.”

A lot of these clips, which show TikTokers staring blankly or with concern at the camera, have amassed thousands of likes and views. But, they have left many wondering what exactly they are referring to.

What does ‘circle chain’ mean on TikTok?

The “circle chain” they’re talking about is, in reality, a necklace featuring a circular pendant with wings. On the pendant, people typically place a photo of a loved one who has passed away, making it a memorial item.

The trend on TikTok takes a darkly comedic twist by joking about how their friends or loved ones are preparing for their demise by gifting them or suggesting they’d “look good” on one of these necklaces.

Basically, people are jokingly suggesting that their friends are either plotting to murder them or they wish that they weren’t around. Some TikTokers have also shared videos of the necklace with captions like “Trying to figure out who’s going in it.”

This combination of morbid humor and the cultural significance of the circle chain has made the trend both popular and perplexing to those who see these posts without understanding the reference.

While the origins of the fad remain unclear, it’s been circulating on TikTok throughout August 2024, and has turned the “circle chain” into a viral inside joke on the app.

This is just one of the many trends taking off on the platform this month. The term ‘demure’ is also going viral, with users making satirical videos about how they present themselves in public.