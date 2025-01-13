What is the ‘Baby there is no plane’ TikTok trend? Viral sound explained

TikTok has been awash with videos using the ‘baby, there is no plane’ sound, but not everyone knows its origins. So, here’s what you need to know.

If you scroll through TikTok these days, you’ll find content that scratches pretty much every niche. The dance choreography and lip-synced songs that the platform was built on are still prevalent, but you’ll get people reacting to movie clips and pranks too.

Most of the viral videos on TikTok come from a trend, either through using a certain filter on the video or a specific picture, but the majority also latch onto a sound.

These sounds come from all different avenues – be it TV shows, iconic YouTube videos, and even Vines.

Baby, there is no plane TikTok trend blows up

The newest one going viral is a clip of a woman saying ‘baby, there is no plane’ as it’s already been used in almost 100,000 videos.

Users have been making videos with this sound where they’re reminiscing on something they used to do. Many have been using it to reflect on a possible TikTok ban too, asking where others are going to post content instead.

Some of these videos have racked up a few million views each and has been especially popular at the start of 2025. Though, there are a number of videos that went viral using the sound just before the turn of the year.

Where did the sound come from?

The origin of the video is a moment from The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills as Taylor Armstrong talks about the passing of her husband.

In a conversation with a friend, Armstrong revealed that her ex-husband passed away while over $1.5 million in debt, which left her struggling to pay the bills and have the same luxurious lifestyle as before – including no more private jet rides that her kids had enjoyed.

“My daughter goes ‘mommy, can we go on our plane again?’ and I’m like, baby, there is no plane,” is her fully quote.

If you recognize Armstrong from anywhere, she’s also the woman from the meme where a cat is looking confused at the end of a table while being screamed at in the middle of an argument.

She’s played up to that meme previously, taking pride in how viral it has gone on social media over the years.

It isn’t the only trend that has taken off in 2025. TikTokers have been loving the Eye of Rah meme and Somewhere on Google Maps trend too.