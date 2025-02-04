What is the ‘6-7’ trend on TikTok? Viral LaMelo Ball meme explained

The ‘6-7’ trend is going viral on TikTok and Instagram, with edits of basketball player LaMelo Ball taking over the platforms.

TikTok and Instagram Reels are abuzz with the ‘6-7’ trend, a meme centered around basketball star LaMelo Ball and the repeated lyric “6-7” from the song ‘Doot Doot’ by Skrilla featuring G Herbo.

But what does ‘6-7’ actually mean, and why is it taking over social media? Here’s the breakdown.

What does ‘6-7’ mean on TikTok?

In the context of ‘Doot Doot,’ 6-7 refers to 67th Street in Chicago, likely a nod to Skrilla’s roots or affiliations. The song, released in December 2024, gained traction in January 2025 when TikTok users began creating memes and edits with it.

These videos often feature LaMelo Ball, whose 6’7″ height coincidentally ties into the song’s title, leading to a flood of memes connecting the two.

The trend’s origins

The trend began with a December 2024 video by TikToker matvii_grinblat, who paired commentary on LaMelo Ball’s 6’7″ height with the Doot Doot song. The video showed a montage of LaMelo Ball clips after the commentator mentioned his height.

The combination of Ball’s impressive plays and Skrilla’s catchy beat resonated with fans, earning the video over 9.7 million views and sparking a wave of similar memes.

The song is also being used in lip dub videos, where users apply the “6-7” lyric to everyday situations, like getting a 67% test score, and claim the song plays in their head whenever they hear the number.

For example, TikToker more_ti06 posted a lip dub clip captioned, “‘I got 67/100 on that test, what about you?’ ‘Me bc I heard 6-7,'” earning over 2.1 million views.

The combination of LaMelo Ball’s prominence, the meme-worthy lyric, and Doot Doot’s infectious beat has turned ‘6-7’ into a viral phenomenon. As February 2025 rolls on, the trend shows no signs of slowing, with millions of views piling up daily.

It is just one of the many trends going viral on TikTok, alongside the ‘Money Talks’ fad and the quirky Rat Dance.

