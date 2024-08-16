What is “RushTok?” Sororities go viral in attempt to recruit pledges

Sororities across America have taken over TikTok’s ‘RushTok’ craze with their viral recruitment videos, and viewers are “living” for the fun, inclusive content.

As bid week for Greek life continues, collegiate sororities have gone viral on TikTok by posting unique dances to make them look more fun and interesting than their competitors.

To find said videos, all users have to do is search for “RushTok.” There, viewers will find sororities like Alpha Phi, Alpha Chi Omega, Kappa Delta, and more attempting to recruit new members.

To join in the sisterhood, pledges oftentimes endure hazing before a final decision is made to ensure they are a perfect fit for the sorority they are rushing.

However, with bidding on recruits coming up on Sunday, August 18, Greek life has completely taken over the platform with their version of recruitment – dancing.

Kappa Delta of the University of Georgia shared their viral take on how to recruit new members to their sorority by creating choreography to a remix of Jason Aldean’s hit song ‘Country Girl.’

“We’re on the hunt,” they captioned their TikTok, which boasted over 3M views.

Alpha Chi Omega from the University of Tennessee also shared their recruitment video, where they danced to ‘Run the World (Girls)’ by Beyoncé.

The sorority was seemingly sponsored by athletic-wear company GymShark, as well as Prime Hydration.

After going viral, Logan Paul, Prime’s founder, even commented on their TikTok, “Y’all ate.”

Alpha Delta Phi of Georgia Southern went viral as well by swag surfing to ‘Swag Surfin’’ by Fast Life Yungstaz.

Viewers loved their dance so much that many agreed they were “living” for all of the sorority content on ‘RushTok.’

While ‘RushTok’ mainly focuses on sororities, viral recruitment videos aren’t the only reason Greek life has gone viral on TikTok.

In October 2023, actor Will Ferrell went viral after he surprised his son by DJing at a Sigma Alpha Mu frat party.