What is rejection therapy? Confidence-boosting trend goes viral  

Social media users are practicing “rejection therapy” in hopes of gaining more confidence for future situations.

Rejection therapy is when individuals challenge themselves to become more confident with rejection by doing things outside of their comfort zones.

The trend has gone mega-viral on TikTok, where social media users force themselves to do things that would typically make them uncomfortable.

The hope is that in the process of putting yourself out there, you’ll gain the tools to adapt to any situation you’re put in.

Article continues after ad

For instance, TikToker Sophie Jones has repeatedly gone viral for her rejection therapy scenarios. In one video, she could be seen on an airplane with passengers in every seat.

She then recorded herself saying, “Have a lovely flight everybody! Here’s to making memories!” As she wished everyone well, most passengers stayed silent.

While the silence would usually embarrass anyone on any given day, Sophie has spent ample time training her ego for those exact moments.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In another clip from Sophie, she practiced rejection therapy by asking tables full of people to “say hi” to her mom during a FaceTime call.

“Does everyone mind saying hi to my mom for me? Hi mom! I’m about to go out kayaking, look at all the friends I’ve made!”

This time, Sophie was met with laughter from the strangers she approached. After many comments applauding her for going outside of her comfort zone, the TikToker replied to a comment, saying that rejection therapy was “life-changing.”

Article continues after ad

TikToker Megan Million also shared her viral take on rejection therapy. During her attempt, she walked through a department store and said hello to random customers. She even introduced herself to someone she complimented. After being met with kindness, Megan said it was the “best day ever.”

Though rejection therapy is considered challenging to some, there are plenty of ways someone can achieve what they want by putting themselves out there.

Article continues after ad

In June, another TikToker, who works for UberEats, also went viral for doing something out of his normal behavior. After placing a note in his delivery orders detailing how he needed extra money for his wedding, he received an influx of Venmo donations. Though he faced plenty of rejection from customers, it only took one person to post his note on TikTok to help him.