What is Rednote? Chinese-owned “TikTok clone” shoots up app store as ban looms

As the threat of TikTok being banned in the United States looms large, particularly for those who are creators on the app and earn income from it, there is an alternative cropping up called Rednote. If you are just hearing about it, here’s what you need to know.

Some are labeling the app, named Rednote or “xiaohongshu”, a “TikTok clone”, but others suggest it is more akin to Instagram.

Whatever comparison you want to make, it has zoomed to the very top of the App Store charts in the US, and the potential TikTok ban is certain to be the reason.

What is REDNote?

Xiaohongshu (which translates to ‘little red book’), also known as XHS, REDnote, or just RED, is a social media and e-commerce app, with a layout familiar to Pinterest users. It was founded in 2013, and initially set up as a shopping platform where users could review products and retail experiences.

As it matured, REDnote evolved into a social media app, with many Chinese influencers finding a home there, particularly related to beauty and health. More specifically, it has been described as “China’s answer to Instagram” by the South China Morning Post.

Rednote

In July 2024, the app was valued at around $17 billion, with investors including Tencent and Alibaba.

Statistics gathered in 2022 revealed that over 70% of the app’s user base was female, and it remains largely focused on female fashion, beauty, and influencer culture.

Rednote booms in the US amid TikTok ban fears

Although TikTok is still available in the United States, users are gearing up for its potential disappearance from the App Store soon, and Rednote has come out as the clear winner as the TikTok alternative.

As of January 13, Rednote is the number one most-downloaded app, overtaking the likes of Lemon8 (another lifestyle app), ChatGPT, and Threads.

Apple

TikTok is set to be removed from Apple and Google app stores on January 19, 2025, and the company has confirmed it is prepared to shut it down on that date too.

It’s possible that the Supreme Court could postpone the bill’s enforcement, but TikTok has remained steadfast in its position that it will not entertain a sale of the app.

You can read more about the potential TikTok ban and what it could mean here.

In the meantime, it might be time to try out Rednote for yourself.