What is Hopeless Core on TikTok? Viral trend explained

TikTok’s Hopeless Core is the latest -core aesthetic to go viral, with the trend amassing millions of views on the platform.

Hopeless Core, or HopelessCore, is a trending aesthetic on TikTok where seemingly hopeless or anti-motivational moments are edited in a mock-motivational style to emphasize the despair behind them.

This trend, often set to the melancholic song ‘Dramamine’ by Flawed Mangoes, has gained traction as the opposite of ‘Hopecore,’ a trend that focuses on uplifting and inspirational content.

Article continues after ad

Hopeless Core is all about taking viral videos that depict failures, missteps, or bleak situations and framing them in a way that satirizes motivational content. Instead of promoting hope, this trend highlights the inevitable or humorous futility of the moment.

TikTok’s Hopeless Core origins

The trend began in early November 2024 and spread quickly throughout the platform. The first known video using the hashtag #hopelesscore was posted by TikToker hopelesscore1 on November 8.

The video, set to ‘Dramamine,’ was an edit of the viral “how you coming fast” clip, where a man angrily confronts a cyclist who crashes into him while he’s changing a tire. The video received over 73,000 views, marking the beginning of the trend.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hopeless Core videos often involve a mix of absurdity and relatability. For example, hopelesscore1 posted a video featuring the “what is your name” meme, which quickly amassed over 6 million views.

Another standout example came from TikToker m.k.edits, who posted a Hopeless Core edit of a man repeatedly failing to say the phrase “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” This video gained over 17.6 million views and 2.6 million likes.

In late November, content creator hopelessccore posted an edit of comedian Bert Kreischer discussing his drinking habits, garnering over 7.3 million views.

Article continues after ad

The trend has struck a chord with millions of users due to its hilarious, tongue-in-cheek commentary on failure and existential humor.

As December rolls on, the chaotic Hopeless Core aesthetic is still gaining traction, with an ever-growing number of people joining the trend as it spreads across TikTok’s For You Pages.

This is just one of the latest trends to go viral on TikTok, joining the ranks of the popular ‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ meme.

Article continues after ad