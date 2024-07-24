What is ‘homework’ spelled backwards? Debunking viral claim about ‘krowemoh’

A viral claim is making the rounds on TikTok, suggesting that ‘homework’ spelled backwards has a sinister meaning in Latin.

In July 2024, TikTok is bustling with the claim that ‘krowemoh’ (‘homework’ spelled backwards), translates to something ominous in Latin.

This bizarre rumor has been spreading across various social media apps, with users wondering if there’s any truth to it.

What does ‘homework’ spelled backward mean?

TikTok users are claiming that ‘homework’ spelled backwards, ‘krowemoh,’ means “child abuse” in Latin. However, according to a fact-check by Reuters, ‘krowemoh’ doesn’t mean anything at all in Latin or any other language. The site also states that the letter “w” is not part of the Latin alphabet.

The origins of this claim can be traced back to 2013 when a Twitter/X user jokingly tweeted: “So basically ‘Homework’ spelled backwards is ‘krowemoh’ which in Latin translates to ‘child abuse.'”

The rumor then resurfaced in 2021 when TikToker 80beat shared the claim in a viral video, which racked up over 435,000 views and 41,700 likes.

Although his bio states “Don’t take my videos seriously,” his post reignited interest in the false translation, with some people genuinely believing it.

Fast forward to 2024, and the myth has gained traction once again, thanks to a Short posted by YouTuber Jaydagoat130 on July 13th. His video amassed over 254,400 views and 21,000 likes, leading to its spread across TikTok.

Despite numerous debunkings, the claim continues to circulate, with many content creators making videos about it and viewers questioning its validity in the comments.

This isn’t the first time a false claim has gone viral on TikTok. The app has seen many misleading trends take off over the years, including the zombies in China trend, the fake Porcelain challenge, and the ‘what killed Barney the Dinosaur’ craze.