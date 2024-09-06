What is GifTok? Memes of repeating videos go viral online

The latest trend to take over TikTok has netizens making memes by using gifs that slow down every time they replay within the video.

TikTok’s ability to make space for users’ interests continues to expand as new trends emerge on the platform. While there’s MomTok, PetTok, FoodTok, and more, TikTok’s latest nook, ‘GifTok,’ has completely gone viral.

GifTok is where TikTokers create their own memes by using gifs, which are animations of images or frames. Notably, the trend uses gifs that slow down each time it repeats within the video.

One of the earliest most viral GifToks was shared on August 26th by TikToker ‘kardockforpresident.’ During their video, they wrote “Yo let’s skip class,” and showed Oscar Proud from Disney’s The Proud Family running away.

TikTok user ‘skcorpii’ went viral for their take on the trend, gaining over 1M views. During their video, they used a gif of rappers Drake and Lil Yachty. As they looked at a computer screen, the artists appeared to have just come to a realization.

“Mfs with 0.3 GPAs after realizing you still need good grades to go to trade school,” the TikToker wrote in the description of their video.

Users in the comments then debated their own GPAs, leading some TikTokers to roast the low grades that others admitted to having.

During the GifTok shared by ‘xlr8.___._,’ they shared a slowed-down gif of a mummified Micheal Jackson during his music video for ‘Thriller.’

“How I look at bro when he leaves the interrogation room with a Happy Meal,” they said.

While viewers found their take comical, many agreed that snitching for a Happy Meal was “wicked.”

Though GifTok continues to take over the platform, there are plenty of other trends that have gone viral this summer like ‘Humans saw this meme on TikTok, ‘The Symphony dolphin trend,’ and more.