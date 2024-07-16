The new ‘Gen Z Boss and a Mini’ meme, which is going viral on TikTok, has amassed millions of views already. But what is it, and why is it getting such a big response?

One of the newest trends to go viral on TikTok is the “Gen Z Boss and a Mini” meme, but what does it mean, and how can people participate? Here’s what it’s all about.

Gen Z has spurred on yet another social media trend, with one of the newest TikTok memes going viral on the platform centering on the “attitudes” of young female office workers in their 20s.

As part of the trend, the videos showcase the different quirks, items, and aesthetics that many 20-something corporate women share.

‘Gen Z Boss and a Mini’ trend explained

This trend first garnered attention after the TBH Skincare company posted a video on its official TikTok account. In the video, female staff members began chanting random phrases, some describing themselves as having “itty bitty t–ties” and an “attitude.”

The chant also includes the women shouting the following phrases: “Five-foot-3-inches and an attitude. Secret pouch and a trench. New Frank Green and a sneaky link. Fake tan hands and a hoop.”

The clip, which has garnered more than 3.8 million views, has led to many on social media now calling out Gen Z for being “cringe.”

Adding fuel to the fire, the same group of women in the original TBH Skincare video posted a follow-up video, one that addressed the negativity and backlash they faced online.

The backlash included comments from people stating they “hate” the video, while others also wrote, “bring back gender pay gap.”

Rather than responding with words, the women instead decided to display the comments as they danced around in the office once again

The “Gen Z and a Mini” TikTok tag currently has over 146.1 million posts on the platform, with many other videos in the trend also amassing millions of views and engagement.