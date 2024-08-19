What is Bistro Huddy? TikToker’s fictional restaurant goes viral

A former server in the food industry opened a virtual restaurant where he serves nothing but comical bits of relatable situations that food service workers face daily.

Though his annual earnings reach into the “upper six-figures,” TikToker Drew Talbert has never served a single customer since opening his restaurant Bistro Huddy.

Why? Because it’s completely made up. From the servers to the customer complaints, Drew’s online eatery Bistro Huddy is only open to his 4.5M TikTok followers.

However, he’s gained his following by creating hilariously relatable and fake scenarios that would only happen in a public restaurant.

What’s more, Drew plays every single role he comes up with. To do so, he dresses up in a variety of costumes and uses different accents.

There’s Terry the Bistro Huddy manager, Pickles the line cook, hostess Amber, and Clint the bartender – all played by Drew.

In a viral 18-part TikTok series titled, “Workplace Crush,” Drew joked about what it was like meeting the staff at your new restaurant job. The multipart story sparked a firestorm of comments, with fans agreeing it was their “favorite” series.

He also acted out a scene of restaurant workers reacting to their manager calling a meeting about pooling their tips together.

“I’m sorry, but I am not sharing my tips – I get hot girl tips,” a Bistro Huddy server said as the crew debated the controversial topic.

Drew, who served in the food industry for 22 years, came up with the idea of his fictional TikTok restaurant in 2020 after his wife showed him viral sketch-comedy skits. Having a comedic background, Drew jumped at the chance to create a name for himself.

“Everyone’s looking for their niche,” he told NBC News. “I was able to use my sketch comedy background that I’ve been working on for years. The writing, the acting, the characters – all these things kind of came together.”

Drew’s popular TikTok restaurant isn’t the only eatery news to go viral. In June, TikToker ‘ZeroDollarTips’ gained fame by creating videos of themselves leaving upscale restaurants without tipping, prompting many viewers to sympathize with the waiters who weren’t paid for their service.

