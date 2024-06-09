What is a ‘sink aunt’? New TikTok term explained

While scrolling through videos on your For You Page on TikTok, you might have come across the slang term ‘sink aunt.’ But what exactly does it mean, and how is it used?

Social media platform TikTok, known for its viral trends and catchy slang, often introduces new terms that quickly become popular among millions of users.

The latest term to make the rounds on the app is ‘sink aunt,’ which you might have encountered in video captions or comment sections. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Sink aunt meaning on TikTok

The term ‘sink aunt’ is derived from the acronym SINK, which stands for Single Income, No Kids. This descriptor has been around in various social and economic discussions but has taken on a new life on TikTok.

Article continues after ad

It specifically refers to women who are aunts, with a focus on their lifestyle choices and their role within the family structure. These women usually have a single source of income and no children of their own, which often affords them a unique position in both their personal lives and within their families.

Article continues after ad

On TikTok, ‘sink aunt’ is often used to describe or tag content related to women who enjoy the freedom and financial stability associated with being childfree yet play a significant and often beloved role in their nieces’ and nephews’ lives.

Videos that feature this term might show aunts taking their nieces and nephews on adventures, spoiling them with gifts, or enjoying a lifestyle that is made possible by not having children of their own.

Article continues after ad

If there are any other slang terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.