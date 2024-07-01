What is a ‘cousin face’? TikTok slang term explained

‘Cousin face’ is one of the latest TikTok terms to garner traction on the social media app, as many users can relate to the phenomenon.

Like many social media platforms, TikTok has its very own language of slang terms and acronyms frequently used in videos, direct messages, captions, and more. One of the latest to gain popularity on the app is ‘cousin face,’ which has sparked discussions among users.

What does ‘cousin face’ mean on TikTok?

‘Cousin face’ refers to someone whose face seems oddly familiar, even though you’ve never met them before. TikToker ‘eviefsb’ introduced it when she shared a video recalling an interesting encounter.

A friend had introduced her to someone who looked strikingly familiar. When eviefsb asked if they knew each other, the acquaintance responded: “Oh that’s just because I have cousin face.”

“I was like, ‘What the f**k is cousin face?’ And she goes, ‘Everyone’s always like, ‘you look like my cousin. You look like my cousin’s cousin.’ I look like everyone’s cousin,” the TikToker said.

This phenomenon intrigued eviefsb, who realized she might also possess this relatable quality, as she and the acquaintance bore a striking resemblance.

Her video has since gone viral with over 2.1 million views and more than 2,700 comments. Many viewers chimed in, agreeing with the concept and even pointing out that eviefsb indeed has a “cousin face.”

The topic was later discussed on the American radio program, The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show. Ana Szabo, one of the show’s personalities, described the term to their listeners.

“It’s basically when you see someone and you’re like, ‘I think I know them from something,’ or like ‘Maybe they’re a friend of a friend or we’ve met before,’ but you’re not entirely sure,” she explained. “Somebody who looks… I don’t want to say bland, but like someone you’ve met before.”

If there are other slang terms used on TikTok that you’re confused about, check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular phrases.

