What happened to Roddy Ricch’s Grammy? Rapper says TikToker tried to “extort” him

A man who goes by ‘The Storage Hunters’ on TikTok has gone viral after finding Roddy Ricch’s Grammy in an abandoned unit, prompting the rapper to reach out to retrieve his items, but it hasn’t gone quite as planned for the TikToker.

On December 1, 2024, The Storage Hunters posted a video on TikTok revealing that they paid $280 for a small unit at an abandoned storage auction.

He purchased the unit after spotting a PS5 game, Yeezy slides, and a suitcase he identified as a luxury item – but quickly learned that it was locked. The man opened a second suitcase and found luxury clothes, so he decided to risk damaging the first one and cracked it open.

Inside, he found a Grammy that Roddy Ricch received in 2019 for Best Rap Performance. The video quickly went viral, and viewers took to the comments to share what they thought he should do with it.

“I would at least give him the Grammy back.. That song with him a Nipsey they was close,” one user said, with thousands of others sharing the same sentiment.

The TikToker posted a second video calling for Roddy or his team to reach out so he can return the Grammy.

“Roddy Ricch, if you want your Grammy back, let me know. Let’s work something out. Send me a message, dm. I don’t know if you want your Grammy back but I’m pretty sure this is important,” he said.

TikToker says finding Grammy turned into a “nightmare”

In a third clip, Storage Hunters said finding the Grammy has turned into a “nightmare” that’s included threats to him and his family.

“Yes, I got into contact with Roddy Ricch and his assistant. All I wanted was a video of me giving it back to him, or at least a video of him telling me thank you. Clearly, that wasn’t possible,” he said.

Roddy Ricch says TikToker tried to “extort” him for over $50k

Roddy Ricch went on Instagram Live on Monday, December 2, 2024, to address the situation personally.

“It was never about returning the Grammy, a video, all that type of sh*t. It was more so about $50,000. Once we received the news that the kid had the Grammy and everything, we got on the phone with him immediately. We found the video at like a thousand views and offered him something [for the return],” the rapper said.

He went on to claim that the TikToker initially asked for an AP watch, which is worth roughly $30k at minimum, but then said he asked for $50,000. Instead, Roddy offered the guy $10,000 to return the Grammy.

“It was moreso a guy trying to get clout off of it, or a guy trying to basically extort me for $50,000. He told me to sleep on it, think about it…I don’t know what he’s talking about with all the threats. I got two kids, I just mind my business… I don’t know what he’s talking about with that,” Ricch added.

He explained why the Grammy and other items were left in the storage unit in an Instagram Story post, revealing his personal assistant was in a “near fatal accident.”

“Dear internet, my personal assistant was in a near-fatal accident which is how the storage unit was mishandled. I appreciate the kid for returning the Grammy. Much love,” he said.

This is just the latest viral moment happening on TikTok.