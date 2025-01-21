What happened to Mr. Prada? TikToker faces death penalty for first-degree murder charge 

TikToker Terryon ‘Mr. Prada’ Thomas has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice after allegedly killing his therapist.

TikToker Mr. Prada, whose real name is Terryon Ishmael Thomas, 20, was arrested on Tuesday, October 1, for allegedly being connected to the murder of 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham.

He was initially facing charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. However, as of January 16, Thomas has been indicted on first-degree murder. If convicted during his trial, he could face the death penalty for killing Abraham.

Abraham was found dead on the morning of Sunday, September 29, along Highway 51 in the Village of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, just 60 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.

Abraham’s body, which was wrapped in a tarp, was found by a passerby. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and shoulders.

Photos of the suspect released to the media were of the last known person driving Abraham’s vehicle, which was found Monday, September 30.

TikTok: szapoop Surveillance footage of the wanted suspect, who netizens claim to be Mr. Prada.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect crashed Abraham’s car and fled the scene.

Mr. Prada fans react to suspicion

Netizens and followers of Mr. Prada were baffled after hearing he might have conducted a murder, with many believing the TikToker physically resembled the wanted suspect.

“I clocked this attitude from him like 2 years ago, Damn! I knew I was right… literally got chills oml [on my life],” commented one on TikTok.

“I thought this was a joke, he actually did this?!” exclaimed another.

Some, though, urged viewers not to jump to conclusions without evidence. “But is it him though? Yeah, you don’t know, so stop conclusions and wait until they find the person,” said a supportive fan.

“Now if this isn’t Mr. Prada and y’all accusing him of murder, that’s sad,” added another.

At this time of writing, Thomas is in custody as he awaits his trial, which does not have a date.