What happened to Haliey Welch? Hawk Tuah girl disappears after crypto “scam”

After going viral in June 2024 and launching a meme coin months later, Haliey Welch has disappeared entirely from the internet. This has left many with one question – what happened to the Hawk Tuah girl?

Interviewers ‘TimandDeeTV’ were in Nashville, Tennessee back in June when they came across the now-viral woman and her friend and decided to ask them a few questions.

This led to the then-unidentified woman saying her iconic “hawk tuah” catchphrase that quickly took over social media and instantly spawned custom merch and memes.

Haliey Welch soon identified herself as the viral sensation and launched her own merchandise, signed with Jake Paul’s media company Betr for a podcast, and even partnered with Spirit Halloween for a limited-edition costume lineup.

However, Welch hasn’t uploaded a new episode of her podcast since December 3, 2024, and has disappeared from social media entirely, leaving many wondering: what happened to the hawk tuah girl?

YouTube/TalkTuah Haliey Welch’s podcast was created with the help of Jake Paul.

Hawk Tuah girl disappears after launching crypto “scam”

In early December, Haliey Welch launched a crypto meme coin called $Hawk and began advertising it on social media. Fans began investing in the coin, but almost immediately saw its monetary value drop.

YouTube investigator CoffeeZilla blasted the influencer during an X space conversation, calling the crypto launch a “scam.”

“This is one of the most miserable, horrible launches I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve been tracing it on chain for a while. You guys generated over $1M in fees while y’all fans got rug-pulled,” he said. “This is the worst tokenomics I’ve ever seen and it is a scam.”

A class action lawsuit was filed against the team behind the Hawk Tuah meme coin project just days later, but the lawsuit didn’t name Welch directly.

Welch remained quiet for weeks after the failed crypto launch but finally broke her silence after the lawsuit was filed. In her post on X, Haliey revealed that she was working with the legal team representing those who invested in the $Hawk coin to help them “uncover the truth.”

Ever since this tweet on December 20, Haliey Welch has remained completely quiet across social media.

Talk Tuah fans wonder about future of podcast

With her silence, fans of Haliey Welch’s podcast – Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch – have taken to X to share that they’re tired of waiting for a new episode of the show.

“When are we getting a new Talk Tuah episode? We’re starving for more Talk Tuah.” one user posted.

Another user asked: “Where the hell has the Talk Tuah pod been? Your fans want answers, Haliey Welch.”

While it’s unknown when, or if, Talk Tuah will ever return with a new episode, a spokesperson for the influencer told Dexerto back in December that she plans to “keep pushing forward” with the show after “clearing up the narrative” around her involvement with the crypto project.