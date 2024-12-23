What happened to Charles Smith? TikToker arrested after deadly chemical prank at Walmart

Arizona TikToker and self-proclaimed “villain” Charles Smith is facing felony poison charges after a chemical prank at Walmart.

TikTok pranks come in all sorts of varieties with some being rather harmless while others can be quite dangerous, but authorities wasted no time extending the long arm of the law after Charles Smith took things too far.

Smith, also known by his TikTok handle ‘wolfiekahletti’ boasts over 300,000 followers on the app and has grown his audience through a series of prank videos.

Article continues after ad

On December 19, the TikToker crossed the line in a now-deleted video where he allegedly sprayed pesticide on food at Walmart – and he could be looking at some serious prison time.

What did Charles Smith do? Walmart TikTok prank explained

Mesa Police arrested the 27-year-old TikToker after seeing the “reckless” social media post where he filmed himself allegedly spraying bug killer on produce at Walmart.

In the video, which has been reposted across the internet, Smith allegedly picked up a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer and sprayed it on bananas, vegetables, and chicken.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The spray is “harmful if swallowed” and according to Hot Shot’s website, “prolonged or frequently repeated skin contact may cause allergic reactions in some individuals.” They also recommend that any food exposed to the product be removed.

Court documents obtained by People claim that Smith took the video down when he began to receive negative comments from viewers about the prank.

“Once he left, he began to see comments online saying how horrible the act was, and he decided to return and collect the items,” they state.

Article continues after ad

Mesa Police say that once Smith was identified in the video, they contacted him and he decided to turn himself in voluntarily.

“During the interview, Smith admitted to the theft and spraying of the pesticide,” the police press release states.

Charles Smith faces felon poison charges after TikTok prank

The police booked Smith into jail and hit him with several charges based on the results of the investigation.

Smith was charged with Introducing Poison, a class 6 Felony. Additionally, he was hit with three misdemeanors: Criminal Damage, Endangerment, and Theft.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mesa Police Department

“This incident underscores the potential dangers of reckless actions disguised as social media pranks,” they said. “The Mesa Police Department is proud of the swift and diligent work of our officers and detectives in resolving this case and protecting the community.”

While the TikToker hasn’t posted a new video since, he reportedly told The Republic that all the produce was thrown out after the prank and “no one was poisoned.”

Smith told police that he makes between $6,000 and $10,000 a month by being a “troll” on social media and refers to himself as a “supreme villain” on his TikTok. He was released after paying a $25,350 bond.

Article continues after ad

If convicted of tampering with food, the TikTok prankster could be looking at up 20 years behind bars.