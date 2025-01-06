What happened at lanealexisxo’s wedding? Mother-in-law’s kiss shocks viewers

Viewers on TikTok were left equal parts disgusted and baffled after a bride shared a photo of the moment her mother-in-law kissed her husband-to-be on the mouth at their wedding.

TikToker ‘lanealexisxo,’ who also goes by Lex, is going viral for sharing what happened on her wedding day, sparking a massive conversation on social media.

On January 3, Lex shared a series of photos from her wedding day to TikTok, where she hopped on the “I hate my mother-in-law” trend on the app.

She captioned the photos with an explanation of why she doesn’t actually hate her husband’s mom, but shared a few big reasons why they aren’t the closest family members.

TikToker goes viral over mother-in-law’s “bizarre” wedding kiss

“I don’t hate her, but the way she told everyone she didn’t want to be at my wedding but had to be, and made sure I was told before walking down the aisle will forever be implanted in my brain,” Lex wrote.

That’s not what left her followers shocked, though. Lex also shared a photo of her mother-in-law kissing her son, Lex’s now-husband, on the mouth — when Lex claims that her hubby merely went in for a cheek kiss after walking down the aisle.

“I don’t hate her, but I won’t forget all the bad things she said about me, then continues to smile standing right next to me like I don’t know,” she continued.

TikTok: lanealexisxo

Ultimately, Lex says that she isn’t the one being hurt by her mother-in-law’s actions, instead arguing that her husband is the one who’s really affected by the behavior.

Just three days after being posted, Lex’s TikTok has racked up over 12 million views as stunned commenters pour in with their thoughts on the wedding drama.

“The kissing him on the lips is absolutely bizarre, what the hell?” one user wrote.

“As a boy mom, I am FLOORED by the kissing picture… is she well???” another said.

“I think I would have screamed in horror from my seat if I was a guest at a wedding and saw the groom’s mother kiss him on the lips,” yet another said.

Since then, Lex has posted two additional videos — one of which told an even wilder story. According to Lex, her mother-in-law “purposefully cut my hair to my ears when she knew I didn’t like short hair,” but says her husband “still made me feel so beautiful.”

TikTok: lanealexisxo

Viewers are now begging for a storytime video explaining everything, which she’s promised to upload “sometime soon” to help other women in similar situations.

