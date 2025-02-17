What does ‘TS PMO ICL’ mean on TikTok? Slang overload trend explained

If you’ve spent any amount of time on TikTok, you have probably seen users spamming ‘TS PMO ICL’ in comment sections. Here’s what it means.

TikTok’s latest slang-heavy trend has users spamming terms like “TS,” “PMO,” and “ICL” in massive walls of text that often cover an entire video’s background.

The trend thrives on chaotic, nonsensical humor, devolving these acronyms into distractions from their original meanings. While some people find the fad hilarious, others see it as problematic.

What does ‘TS’ mean?

TS is shorthand for “this sh*t” or “that sh*t.” The abbreviation first went viral on the platform in 2024, though much of its popularity came from widespread misuse. Many users mistakenly interpreted it as a simple replacement for “this.”

What does ‘PMO’ mean?

PMO stands for “p*ss me off” or “p*ssing me off,” though it can also mean “put me on” (as in, to enlighten someone). Its dual meanings added to its viral spread in 2024, as creators began combining it with other slang for comedic effect.

The chaotic pairing of “TS PMO” became an internet inside joke, even when the abbreviations were heavily misused.

What does ‘ICL’ mean?

ICL means “I can’t lie” and is often used at the beginning or end of a sentence for emphasis, such as, “ICL this sh*t is p*ssing me off.” As with the other terms, “ICL” was thrown into the mix, and its meaning became increasingly unclear as the trend snowballed.

‘TS PMO ICL’ TikTok trend explained

The viral use of ‘TS PMO ICL’ stems from TikTok’s love for ‘brain rot‘ humor and exaggerated comments. Just like the weird Gen Alpha terms “Rizz Ohio Gyatt” and “Skibidi Ohio Rizz, users spam these phrases in videos and comment sections.

While the trend is funny to many, some point out a deeper issue. These abbreviations, rooted in African American Vernacular English (AAVE), are integral to online Black culture.

The distortion and overuse of terms like “TS” and “PMO” can strip them of their original meaning, leading to concerns about cultural erasure.

So, whether you’re laughing along with the trend or questioning its impact, it’s important to recognize the roots of these phrases and the communities that created them.

If there are any other terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.