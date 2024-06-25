What does “raw-dogging” a flight mean? Viral TikTok travel trend explained 

Airplane passengers have gone viral for “raw-dogging” their flights – but what does the viral TikTok trend mean?

Flights can often be tiring… whether it’s the process of boarding, the packing beforehand, or the overall stress of flying – passengers have to deal with plenty of nuances and responsibilities.

Fortunately, planes provide access to movies, music, food, and beverages to help pass the time while flying.

However, some passengers prefer to “raw-dog” a flight, meaning they don’t use any of the plane’s amenities during the entire duration of their flight, regardless of how long it might be.

Passengers who have “raw-dogged” a flight have even posted their unique experiences to TikTok.

TikToker ‘oiwudini’ went viral on the platform after he revealed he went seven hours without headphones, a movie, water, or food – adding that it was his “personal best.”

TikToker Jonny Davies also shared his experience after he raw-dogged an eleven-hour flight. He too, said it was his “personal best” and emphasized how he looked at the flight map the entire flight.

A third TikToker, Lukey, added their take on the trend. During this, they reenacted how their dad raw-dogs flights.

“POV: my dad getting ready so absolutely rawdog a 8hr flight,” Lukey wrote in a text overlay with a video of himself placing a pillow around his neck.

Viewers of the viral TikTok trend reacted by joking about how people only need their memories to look back on during their flights.

One viewer even reacted by challenging the TikTokers to place their phones in their checked bag to make the raw-dog even more unbearable.

Raw-dogging a flight isn’t the only aerospace action on TikTok, though. In March, a flight attendant went viral for revealing they greet everyone who enters the aircraft to determine if they are capable of assisting in case of an emergency.

And, just a couple of months prior, another flight attendant went viral for exposing the most “evil” passenger habits, saying that placing any sort of liquid in the overhead bin is the worst thing anyone on a plane can do.

