What does “Oh look, a strawberry” mean on TikTok? Viral trend explained

The “Oh look, a strawberry” trend is going viral on TikTok, though it might be controversial for exposing pets for their ‘ugly’ looks.

The “Oh look, a strawberry” TikTok trend is taking over the platform, with some videos boasting millions of views.

The fad sees users showing off how different their pets look. During TikTokers’ videos, they use an audio that says “Oh look, a strawberry,” and, every time it replays, a new animal of theirs appears in the frame.

While the pets might look happy with their tongues out, some posters faced backlash because the trend technically shows their pets from cutest to ugliest.

Viewers felt sympathy for the animals because they were being bashed for looking the way they did.

“NOO, I feel bad,” commented one on TikTok.

“Stop, I love them all,” added another.

Some TikTokers made it clear that they didn’t mean anything bad by using their animals to participate in the trend, though.

The Senior Dog Squad posted their viral take on the “Oh look, a strawberry” trend, garnering over 17M views.

Her first dog didn’t have any facial deformities, but, as the video continued, the remaining three dogs did.

“No hate to any of my seniors! I love them all. Whether they are normal, or not so normal,” the TikToker captioned her video.

TikToker Dolly also posted her take on the trend. In her video, she showed her dogs in order from cutest to “skrunklier.”

While the first dog appeared to have perfect dental health, the pack of pups that followed had bulging teeth and crooked smiles.

Though many TikTokers have gone viral doing the “Oh look, a strawberry trend,” it’s not the only animal fad that has taken the platform by storm.

The “hands in” trend also features both dogs and cats. When their owners place their hands in the middle, they wait for their pet to place their paw on top of their hands to create a sentimental moment between man and man’s best friend.

