What does ‘My Shayla’ mean? Viral TikTok meme explained

‘My Shayla’ is one of the most popular TikTok memes in 2025, with thousands of videos featuring the viral Tyrese Gibson sound.

The ‘My Shayla’ trend has taken TikTok by storm, reviving a heartbreaking yet iconic moment from ‘Fast and Furious’ actor Tyrese Gibson’s past.

This meme centers on an emotional ‘sound’ of Gibson tearfully exclaiming, “Oh my God, my Shayla!” from a viral video he originally posted years ago. Here’s everything you need to know about its origins and resurgence.

Article continues after ad

Origins of ‘My Shayla’

In November 2017, Tyrese Gibson shared a series of emotional videos on Instagram during a custody battle over his daughter, Shayla, amidst his divorce. In one particularly raw moment, Gibson broke down, voicing his distress about potentially losing access to his child.

While the videos were initially met with mixed reactions – sympathy from some, mockery from others – they were later deleted by Gibson. The intent behind the posts remains unclear, but they left a lasting impression on social media.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From this outpouring of emotion, a screencap of Gibson crying became the widely circulated “Crying Tyrese” reaction meme, especially on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook throughout the late 2010s.

The meme’s resurgence

Years later, TikTok users rediscovered the original 2017 video, focusing on the soundbite, “Oh my God, my Shayla!” In late 2024, TikToker bunionlover47 shared a meme using this quote, captioned with a joke about a friend bringing up a sensitive subject, which quickly gained traction.

The sound has since become a popular meme template on TikTok, used in over 126,000 videos. Users have paired the audio with relatable or humorous scenarios expressing sadness, heartbreak, or loss.

Article continues after ad

Others have used it in endearing contexts to highlight their love and attachment to pets, family members, or cherished memories.

The phrase “My Shayla” has also evolved into slang, symbolizing deep emotional connections or the pain of losing something precious. Whether it’s a heartfelt tribute or a tongue-in-cheek exaggeration, the meme continues to dominate social media in 2025.

Article continues after ad

This is just one of the latest trends making waves, alongside the viral ‘Goodbye to my Chinese spy’ meme and the ‘DTFM’ Bad Bunny craze.