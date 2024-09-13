What does MH mean on TikTok?

MH is a slang term that has confused a lot of users on TikTok after it went viral on the app with seemingly multiple different meanings.

As with any social media platform, TikTok has spawned its own unique slang, which ranges from time-saving acronyms to words that have taken on entirely new meanings thanks to the app.

The hashtag for MH has over 876.9K posts, with many people using the slang term in videos and comments, but what does it mean?

MH meaning explained

People on TikTok have decided that talking about mental health needs to be shortened to be optimized for easy communication, so they’ve taken on “MH” as an acronym for mental health to use when discussing the subject.

However, some people argue that minimizing mental health into a two-letter acronym, it makes it feel like a taboo subject – something Gen Z has been trying to work against by being more open with discussing it.

Despite the acronym being fairly unknown still, some TikTokers are making it a big deal if someone doesn’t know what it means/

For example, TikToker mhwiesman shared a video about her boyfriend-turned-ex for not knowing what MH meant.

In the video, the boyfriend allegedly told the creator: “We’re gonna have a really big house and have a really big yard and we’ll have a home gym!!” but after some time, he also said, “So what does MH stand for?”

The fact he didn’t know what a TikTok acronym meant may have led to their breakup when perhaps he just still had a lot to learn about mental health.

TikTok users confused with multiple meanings of MH

However, some users have also used the accronym to mean “My Heart.” In this case, it would be a term of endearment.

For example, TikToker ma._.gi made a video with the title, “When he starts texting ‘ml’ and ‘mh’ when you’ve only been talking for a week.”

