What does ‘Lockjaw’ mean on TikTok? The song driving the ‘unrecognizable makeup’ trend

Thousands of TikTok videos have flooded the app, participating in the ‘unrecognizable makeup’ trend, all set to the viral ‘LOCKJAW’ sound.

In 2025, the term ‘lockjaw’ has taken on a new meaning, far from its medical origins. While lockjaw typically refers to a painful condition where the jaw becomes stiff and difficult to move, TikTokers have redefined the term.

The new meaning has become central to the viral ‘unrecognizable makeup’ challenge, which has amassed over 100,000 videos on the platform. So, what does ‘lockjaw’ mean on TikTok?

Lockjaw meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, ‘lockjaw’ is used to describe being speechless, stunned, or in awe – essentially, your jaw dropping so dramatically that you can’t close it.

It shouldn’t be confused with the actual medical condition, Tetanus, which is also commonly known as Lockjaw.

On TikTok, the term gained traction with the release of the song ‘LOCKJAW’ by French Montana and Kodak Black, which came out in 2016 but was revived on TikTok thanks to its dramatic build-up and heavy beat drop.

This song is the perfect backdrop for videos meant to leave viewers stunned or speechless, with creators using it for a variety of content.

‘Lockjaw’ TikTok sound sparks viral trends

The most popular trend associated with ‘LOCKJAW’ is the “unrecognizable makeup” challenge. In these videos, creators begin in their natural state and transform into a completely different look when the beat drops.

These transformations include dramatic makeup, heavy contouring, or even full-on special effects. The idea is to shock and awe the audience with a transformation so bold that it leaves them in awe – hence the “lockjaw” effect.

However, the trend isn’t limited to makeup transformations. A separate trend has emerged where creators use ‘LOCKJAW’ to share thirst trap videos, often featuring edits of characters from popular anime shows like My Hero Academia‘s Katsuki Bakugo or Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gojo.

In these videos, the drop of the song coincides with a stunning reveal of a character or scene, intensifying the shock factor.

In both contexts, ‘LOCKJAW’ has become a way to share moments of dramatic transformation or pure visual appeal, making it a favorite among creative TikTok users.

To learn more about different terms and slang coined on TikTok, check out our guide with all the terms and meanings you might want to know.