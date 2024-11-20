What does “huzz” mean on TikTok? Online “brain rot” slang explained

TikTokers have sparked confusion after coining the new term “huzz,” and other similar words all ending in “uzz”. So what do they mean?

Within the last decade, people have spent more time in front of screens than ever before. Using computers at school and offices to then come home and relax in front of the TV while scrolling on your phone or tablet has become a daily occurrence in most households.

Because of this, the younger generations, including young Gen Z and Gen Alpha, have created their own slang language that has been optimized to be used on social media platforms such as TikTok, due to its often short and precise language. One of these terms is the word “huzz” which has sparked some confusion online.

You may have seen this term used before, and it typically shows up in a lot of the same context: Impressing the huzz, doing things for the huzz, blending in with the huzz. But what does it mean?

Huzz meaning on TikTok

“Huzz” is basically a new way of saying “hoes,” or “w***es,” in reference to women — typically young women.

And just like the term “hoes,” it can be used offensively to degrade or generalize women, which is why some aren’t too fond of the new slang. However some people, usually the younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha, use the term in similar ways they do b**ch which they have made to be a sort of feminine version of “bros”.

The slang term has also become a popular trend on TikTok, as people are seen doing things “for the huzz”, which typically means that they’re going out of their way to impress or get the attention of the women around them, perhaps in a fashion uncharacteristic of their usual behavior.

Recently, a clip of Kai Cenat went viral for his use of the term on stream, teaching his friend how to use the slang term.

Following the rise of “huzz”, TikTokers have created many words that end in “-uzz.” Here are a few and their definitions:

Bruzz – Bro/Brother

– Bro/Brother Gruzz — Grandma

— Grandma Fuzz — Freshmen

— Freshmen Chuzz — “Chopped” (meaning unattractive)

— “Chopped” (meaning unattractive) Tuzz — Teacher

— Teacher Muzz — Mom

— Mom Duzz — Dad

All of these words have been described as “brain rot language” meaning that the person saying it probably is “chronically online” and spends most of their time on social media.

