What does ‘geeked’ mean on TikTok? Slang term explained

The slang term ‘geeked’ has gained popularity on TikTok and other social media apps, but its meaning can vary depending on the context.

Like any social media platform, TikTok has generated its own distinctive slang, including time-saving acronyms and words that have acquired entirely new meanings thanks to the app.

‘Geeked’ is one of many terms you might encounter on the platform, and its definition can vary depending on the user’s intent. So, what does it actually mean?

‘Geeked’ meaning on TikTok

One of the most common ways ‘geeked’ is used on TikTok is to describe being highly obsessed or deeply infatuated with someone. If a person says they are “geeked” over someone, it means they are completely into that person, whether it’s a crush, partner, or someone they admire.

This meaning is similar to being “head over heels” in love or attraction, where the excitement about the person takes over their thoughts and actions.

In another sense, ‘geeked’ can also refer to being under the influence of drugs, particularly marijuana. On TikTok, people often use this term when they are feeling the effects of smoking weed. In this context, it’s synonymous with being “high” or “stoned.”

A third meaning of ‘geeked’ is to express overwhelming excitement or enthusiasm about something. This could range from being “geeked” about a new movie, a concert, or an exciting life event. It suggests a high level of energy and anticipation, with the person feeling eager to engage with whatever has them excited.

The meaning of this popular term can vary widely on social media, so it’s important to pay attention to how it’s used in a given situation.

